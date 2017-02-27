Six months in, Beaufort County economic development group searches for a mission
Six months after it was formed, the group whose job is to bring new business to Beaufort County still has no precise mission or specific plans. Faced with nagging questions about which industries to foster and whether to align with other regional business organizations, the Beaufort County Economic Development Corporation - made up of county and municipal government officials - has hired Camoin Associates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Bamberg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV saves lives
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|1
|Hi
|Sep '16
|Whoa
|1
|SC to give $35M in aid to 1,250 farmers from 20...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|17 yo ape skaps 5 yo (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|monkey
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Bamberg, SC (Dec '10)
|Feb '16
|Penny
|5
|Convicted child molester to be deported from uk... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Big yin
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Bamberg, SC (Aug '10)
|Jan '15
|Brian_G
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bamberg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC