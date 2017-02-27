Six months in, Beaufort County econom...

Six months in, Beaufort County economic development group searches for a mission

Thursday Feb 2 Read more: The Island Packet

Six months after it was formed, the group whose job is to bring new business to Beaufort County still has no precise mission or specific plans. Faced with nagging questions about which industries to foster and whether to align with other regional business organizations, the Beaufort County Economic Development Corporation - made up of county and municipal government officials - has hired Camoin Associates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Bamberg, SC

