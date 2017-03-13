Can we talk a " about race?

Can we talk a " about race?

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 21 Read more: The Island Packet

The crowd at the Poets Respond to Race reading and community discussion on Feb. 20, 2017, at Grace Chapel AME Church in Beaufort. It was the first public program of the year for the new Pat Conroy Literary Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bamberg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dorchester Music Thread (May '12) Mar 6 Musikologist 17
Old Holman's Bridge in Bamberg Co. (Nov '13) Feb 28 Jr Holman 2
TV saves lives Dec '16 natureboy 1
Hi Sep '16 Whoa 1
News SC to give $35M in aid to 1,250 farmers from 20... (Sep '16) Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
17 yo ape skaps 5 yo (Aug '16) Aug '16 monkey 1
Debate: Marijuana - Bamberg, SC (Dec '10) Feb '16 Penny 5
See all Bamberg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bamberg Forum Now

Bamberg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bamberg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Bamberg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,204 • Total comments across all topics: 279,647,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC