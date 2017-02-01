US Senate confirms Haley as next UN a...

US Senate confirms Haley as next UN ambassador updated

Read more: ABC 33/40

Nikki Haley is out as the governor of South Carolina after the U.S. Senate overwhelmingly voted her in to be the next ambassador to the United Nations. The Senate took up the vote Tuesday evening after a Senate panel had approved her nomination earlier in the day.

