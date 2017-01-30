Ulmer takes ultimate history trip

Monday Jan 30 Read more: Hampton County Guardian

Pictured above is Garrett Ulmer in front of the Capital while on a recent trip to attend the Presidential Inauguration. "It was exciting to be there in that moment in history," Ulmer recalled of his trip to the inauguration of Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States.

