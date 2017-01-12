Promise Zone keeps pushing for progre...

Promise Zone keeps pushing for progress in Lowcountry

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: The Island Packet

There's a palpable sense of energy flowing through the six counties of the southern tip of South Carolina in the federally-designated Promise Zone, which is now a year and a half old. Walk along a downtown street or drive past expanding businesses and you get a tingling that things are happening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bamberg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TV saves lives Dec '16 natureboy 1
Hi Sep '16 Whoa 1
News SC to give $35M in aid to 1,250 farmers from 20... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
17 yo ape skaps 5 yo Aug '16 monkey 1
Debate: Marijuana - Bamberg, SC (Dec '10) Feb '16 Penny 5
Convicted child molester to be deported from uk... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Big yin 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Bamberg, SC (Aug '10) Jan '15 Brian_G 6
See all Bamberg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bamberg Forum Now

Bamberg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bamberg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Bamberg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,555 • Total comments across all topics: 277,966,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC