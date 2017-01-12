Longtime physician Dr. Francis McCorkle passes away at 90
Dr. Francis N. McCorkle, Jr. will be remembered for a sharp intellect, superior professional skills and knowledge and down-to-earth demeanor that endeared him to everyone he met, friends said Monday. Dr. McCorkle, known to all as "Dr. Mac" and widower of Betty Lou Ivey McCorkle, died Dec. 29, 2016 at the age of 90. McCorkle was born April 16, 1926 in Camden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chronicle Independent.
Add your comments below
Bamberg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV saves lives
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|1
|Hi
|Sep '16
|Whoa
|1
|SC to give $35M in aid to 1,250 farmers from 20...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|17 yo ape skaps 5 yo
|Aug '16
|monkey
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Bamberg, SC (Dec '10)
|Feb '16
|Penny
|5
|Convicted child molester to be deported from uk... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Big yin
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Bamberg, SC (Aug '10)
|Jan '15
|Brian_G
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bamberg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC