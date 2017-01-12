Longtime physician Dr. Francis McCorkle passes away at 90

Dr. Francis N. McCorkle, Jr. will be remembered for a sharp intellect, superior professional skills and knowledge and down-to-earth demeanor that endeared him to everyone he met, friends said Monday. Dr. McCorkle, known to all as "Dr. Mac" and widower of Betty Lou Ivey McCorkle, died Dec. 29, 2016 at the age of 90. McCorkle was born April 16, 1926 in Camden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Camden Chronicle Independent.