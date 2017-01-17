Documents: Woman knew for months she'd been stolen at birth

An 18-year-old who was kidnapped as an infant discovered months ago that she had been raised by her abductor under an assumed name, court documents show. An arrest warrant affidavit filed in the case Wednesday says the girl, living under the name Alexis Manigo in South Carolina, knew a year and a half ago that she'd been kidnapped as a baby from a Florida hospital and was listed as a missing person.

