Documents: Woman knew for months she'd been stolen at birth
An 18-year-old who was kidnapped as an infant discovered months ago that she had been raised by her abductor under an assumed name, court documents show. An arrest warrant affidavit filed in the case Wednesday says the girl, living under the name Alexis Manigo in South Carolina, knew a year and a half ago that she'd been kidnapped as a baby from a Florida hospital and was listed as a missing person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Bamberg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV saves lives
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|1
|Hi
|Sep '16
|Whoa
|1
|SC to give $35M in aid to 1,250 farmers from 20...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|17 yo ape skaps 5 yo
|Aug '16
|monkey
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Bamberg, SC (Dec '10)
|Feb '16
|Penny
|5
|Convicted child molester to be deported from uk... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Big yin
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Bamberg, SC (Aug '10)
|Jan '15
|Brian_G
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bamberg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC