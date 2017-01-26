Abducted at birth, found 18 years later, woman tries on new identity
She recalls the doting mom who took her to zoos, aquariums and SeaWorld, and marvels at how fortunate she was to have a parent who loved her unconditionally. But those memories are now complicated by an extraordinary drama that has played out over the week since Manigo, 18, found out she had been spirited away as newborn from a hospital in Jacksonville, that her real name is Kamiyah Mobley and that the woman she still thinks of as her mother has been charged with her abduction.
