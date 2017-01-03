Retrial date set for March in police ...

Retrial date set for March in police shooting of black South Carolina father, Walter Scott

Thursday Dec 29

Former police officer Michael Slager walks to the defense table bond hearing, in Charleston, South Carolina, in this September 10, 2015 file photo. A former South Carolina policeman charged with murder for fatally shooting a black man last year as he ran away from the officer will be retried starting on March 1, according to a court notice released on Thursday.

