Mistrial declared in black motorista s South Carolina police shooting

Monday Dec 5 Read more: Pasadena Star-News

A South Carolina judge declared a mistrial Monday after a jury deadlocked in the murder trial of a white, former police officer charged in the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist. A panel of one black and 11 white jurors - who had seemed close to a verdict to convict on Friday, with apparently only one holdout - said Monday they were unable to reach a unanimous decision after deliberating more than 22 hours over four days.

