Jury foreman: 5 jurors were undecided...

Jury foreman: 5 jurors were undecided on Slager verdict

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Judy Scott, center, Walter Scott's mother, is comforted by her son Rodney Scott, as the family attorneys, Chris Stewart, left, and Justin Bamberg, right, hold a press conference after the mistrial was declared for the Michael Slager trial Monday Dec. 5, 2016, in Charleston, S.C. Former patrolman, Slager, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Walter Scott last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bamberg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TV saves lives Dec 11 natureboy 1
Hi Sep '16 Whoa 1
News SC to give $35M in aid to 1,250 farmers from 20... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
17 yo ape skaps 5 yo Aug '16 monkey 1
Debate: Marijuana - Bamberg, SC (Dec '10) Feb '16 Penny 5
Convicted child molester to be deported from uk... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Big yin 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Bamberg, SC (Aug '10) Jan '15 Brian_G 6
See all Bamberg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bamberg Forum Now

Bamberg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bamberg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Bamberg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,046 • Total comments across all topics: 277,598,206

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC