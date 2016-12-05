Judge Rules Mistrial In Shooting Of W...

Judge Rules Mistrial In Shooting Of Walter Scott

Monday Dec 5 Read more: The Daily Caller

Scott family lawyers Justin T. Bamberg and Chris Stewart talk with Walter Scott's brother Anthony Scott while waiting for the verdict for the former South Carolina police officer Michael Slager in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill A judge declared a mistrial in the shooting of Walter Scott after the jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision Monday afternoon.

