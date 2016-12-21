Dylann Roof's lawyers want delay after officer's mistrial
Defense attorneys Andy Savage, left, Don McCune, and Miller Shealy, right, sit around former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager at theCharleston County court in Charleston, S.C., Monday, Dec. 5, ... . FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, file photo, Judy Scott, center, Walter Scott's mother, is comforted by her son Rodney Scott, as the family attorneys, Chris Stewart, left, and Justin Bamberg, right, hold a press conferen... COLUMBIA, S.C. - Lawyers for Dylann Roof said the publicity surrounding the mistrial of a police officer in a murder trial across the street from where Roof's trial is set to begin Wednesday should delay the start of his case.
