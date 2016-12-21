Bamberg couple named Foster Parents of Year BAMBERG, S.C. (AP) - The...
The doors of the home at 1390 Capernaum Road in Bamberg hang on welcome hinges, particularly for children needing love, encouragement and resources to help them better their lives. The modest residence is where Michael and Rosa Verner have served as foster parents for more than 20 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bamberg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV saves lives
|Dec 11
|natureboy
|1
|Hi
|Sep '16
|Whoa
|1
|SC to give $35M in aid to 1,250 farmers from 20...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|17 yo ape skaps 5 yo
|Aug '16
|monkey
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Bamberg, SC (Dec '10)
|Feb '16
|Penny
|5
|Convicted child molester to be deported from uk... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|Big yin
|1
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Bamberg, SC (Aug '10)
|Jan '15
|Brian_G
|6
Find what you want!
Search Bamberg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC