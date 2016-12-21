Bamberg couple named Foster Parents o...

Bamberg couple named Foster Parents of Year BAMBERG, S.C. (AP) - The...

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: WSOCTV

The doors of the home at 1390 Capernaum Road in Bamberg hang on welcome hinges, particularly for children needing love, encouragement and resources to help them better their lives. The modest residence is where Michael and Rosa Verner have served as foster parents for more than 20 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bamberg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TV saves lives Dec 11 natureboy 1
Hi Sep '16 Whoa 1
News SC to give $35M in aid to 1,250 farmers from 20... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
17 yo ape skaps 5 yo Aug '16 monkey 1
Debate: Marijuana - Bamberg, SC (Dec '10) Feb '16 Penny 5
Convicted child molester to be deported from uk... (Nov '15) Nov '15 Big yin 1
Debate: Gay Marriage - Bamberg, SC (Aug '10) Jan '15 Brian_G 6
See all Bamberg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bamberg Forum Now

Bamberg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bamberg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Bamberg, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,655 • Total comments across all topics: 277,498,662

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC