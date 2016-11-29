The three women of color Trump has appointed, so far

As Donald Trump's Cabinet begins to take shape, the President-elect has selected three women of color so far to serve in top positions in his administration, including South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who was a sharp critic of Trump during the 2016 Republican primary campaign. While Trump's selections have predominantly been white males, the President-elect has selected three women who are children of immigrants as he assembles his administration.

