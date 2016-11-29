The three women of color Trump has ap...

The three women of color Trump has appointed, so far

Tuesday Nov 29

As Donald Trump's Cabinet begins to take shape, the President-elect has selected three women of color so far to serve in top positions in his administration, including South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who was a sharp critic of Trump during the 2016 Republican primary campaign. While Trump's selections have predominantly been white males, the President-elect has selected three women who are children of immigrants as he assembles his administration.

