Promise Zone: More quality applications needed

Over $14 million in grants and loans have been allocated to communities and organizations within the six-county federally-designated S.C. Promise Zone. That's the message that SCPZ coordinator Dean B. Van Pelt gave to the Barnwell County Council on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and again during a community meeting on Nov. 16 at the Southern Carolina Business Center in Barnwell.

