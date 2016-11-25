Promise Zone: More quality applicatio...

Promise Zone: More quality applications needed

Friday Nov 25

Over $14 million in grants and loans have been allocated to communities and organizations within the six-county federally-designated S.C. Promise Zone. That's the message that SCPZ coordinator Dean B. Van Pelt gave to the Barnwell County Council on Tuesday, Nov. 15 and again during a community meeting on Nov. 16 at the Southern Carolina Business Center in Barnwell.

