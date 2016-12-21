Childhood friends in Bamberg are prou...

Childhood friends in Bamberg are proud of Haley's rise

Thursday Nov 24 Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

The people who grew up with South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said they are going to miss her when she moves to New York City to be the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations , but they are proud to see how far she has come. Bamberg special education teacher Renee Jeffcoat told The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg that Haley never forgets where she grew up and will care for America just like she cared for South Carolina for six years as governor.

Bamberg, SC

