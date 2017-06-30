Erie Canal bicentennial celebration f...

Erie Canal bicentennial celebration features "Water Music NY"

Sunday Jul 2 Read more: WNED

The Albany Symphony is celebrating the bicentennial with "Water Music NY," a series of concerts along the canal that each night will feature a world premier by a young composer. On the Capitol Pressroom heard on WBFO, Symphony Director David Alan Miller said the last stop will be Saturday in Lockport.

