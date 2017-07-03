Concert tour travels Erie Canal to celebrate 200-year history
Two hundred years ago, the Erie Canal became a crowning achievement for the United States and earned New York its reputation as the Empire State. Now, the state is starting a multi-year celebration of the history of the Erie Canal.
