SummerCuse Day 18: Downtown Farmers Market opens for the 2017 season
Now entering its 45th year, the market includes more than 50 vendors from as far away and Wayne and Chenango counties selling all kinds of produce, meat, cheese, baked goods, flowers, crafts and more, as well as several food trucks and carts. The market will also feature live music on certain weeks as part of the market's "Lunchtime Live" series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Baldwinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rose grattan/connelly acres apartments
|43 min
|Muffins
|3
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|May 30
|Hannah8737
|3
|adult info
|May '17
|Whatever
|2
|Local Dogging Sites (May '14)
|May '17
|Curious
|9
|Jeremy Clark
|May '17
|Curious
|1
|Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse orders paris...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|brian wolsick
|Mar '17
|Enter Username
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baldwinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC