SummerCuse Day 18: Downtown Farmers Market opens for the 2017 season

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: The Post-Standard

Now entering its 45th year, the market includes more than 50 vendors from as far away and Wayne and Chenango counties selling all kinds of produce, meat, cheese, baked goods, flowers, crafts and more, as well as several food trucks and carts. The market will also feature live music on certain weeks as part of the market's "Lunchtime Live" series.

