SummerCuse Day 10: Embrace your pop music guilty pleasure at 93Q Summer Jam

Monday Jun 5 Read more: The Post-Standard

The ninth annual 93Q Summer Jam is coming back to Baldwinsville, bringing with it a quartet of talented pop musicians. Performers include Maggie Lindemann, best known for her single "Pretty Girl"; Erin Bowman, who performed her hit "Good Time, Good Life" at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards ; AJR, made up of brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, and toured with the likes of Demi Lovato and Train and Daniel Skye, a 16-year-old singer/songwriter who boasts 2.5 million Instagram followers.

