New Canadian law good news for NY boaters, anglers on border waters
Both houses of the Canadian federal government have passed a new law that when enacted will lift several years of uncertainty concerning the rights of American boaters and anglers on the St. Lawrence River, Lake Ontario, the Niagara River - in fact, on any border water of the two countries. Under this new law, which recently passed the Canadian Senate and the Canadian House of Commons, American boaters who do not anchor their boat or step foot on Canadian soil will not have to report to Canadian Customs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Baldwinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rose grattan/connelly acres apartments
|Jun 16
|Founder 1
|4
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|May 30
|Hannah8737
|3
|adult info
|May '17
|Whatever
|2
|Local Dogging Sites (May '14)
|May '17
|Curious
|9
|Jeremy Clark
|May '17
|Curious
|1
|Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse orders paris...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|brian wolsick
|Mar '17
|Enter Username
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baldwinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC