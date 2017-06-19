New Canadian law good news for NY boa...

New Canadian law good news for NY boaters, anglers on border waters

Wednesday Jun 14

Both houses of the Canadian federal government have passed a new law that when enacted will lift several years of uncertainty concerning the rights of American boaters and anglers on the St. Lawrence River, Lake Ontario, the Niagara River - in fact, on any border water of the two countries. Under this new law, which recently passed the Canadian Senate and the Canadian House of Commons, American boaters who do not anchor their boat or step foot on Canadian soil will not have to report to Canadian Customs.

