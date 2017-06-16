Judge Hands Baldwinsville Man Max Sentence in Syracuse Hotel Homicide
Back in December, he called police to tell them he had killed Michelle Paterson at the Hampton Inn on Erie Boulevard in Syracuse. In court Friday, Schmidinger spoke for several minutes, again admitting guilt, but also speaking negatively about the victim and their relationship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baldwinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|camillus sucks (May '13)
|18 hr
|Sugarland
|2
|Rose grattan/connelly acres apartments
|18 hr
|Sugarland
|5
|New Canadian law good news for NY boaters, angl...
|Wed
|Dale
|2
|adult info
|May '17
|Whatever
|2
|Local Dogging Sites (May '14)
|May '17
|Curious
|9
|Jeremy Clark
|May '17
|Curious
|1
|Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse orders paris...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baldwinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC