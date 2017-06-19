It's official: Less worries for U.S. ...

It's official: Less worries for U.S. boaters, anglers crossing to Canadian side

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: The Post-Standard

A new Canadian law that will affect the rights and actions required of American boaters and anglers who cross over to the Canadian side of the St. Lawrence River, Lake Ontario, the Niagara River - or any other border water of the two countries, for that matter - was signed into law Monday night. "It's now law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baldwinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fred Welch - Pennelville 16 hr Marissa 1
camillus sucks (May '13) Thu Sugarland 2
Rose grattan/connelly acres apartments Thu Sugarland 5
News New Canadian law good news for NY boaters, angl... Jun 21 Dale 2
adult info May '17 Whatever 2
Local Dogging Sites (May '14) May '17 Curious 9
Jeremy Clark May '17 Curious 1
See all Baldwinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baldwinsville Forum Now

Baldwinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baldwinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Baldwinsville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,250 • Total comments across all topics: 281,991,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC