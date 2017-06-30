Erie Canal's 200th anniversary celebr...

Erie Canal's 200th anniversary celebrated with music

Sunday Jun 25 Read more: New Jersey Herald

The 200th anniversary of the Erie Canal's groundbreaking will be marked next month with a musical celebration along the waterway. The Albany Symphony Orchestra will perform seven world premieres from July 2 to July 8 along the canal in a series of concerts called Water Music New York.

