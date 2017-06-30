Erie Canal has role in Syracuse's future, as well as its past
When hundreds of canal experts and enthusiasts come to Syracuse in September for the World Canals Conference, some might be surprised when they don't see a canal right away. Rest assured, they will have plenty of quality canal time throughout Central New York over the four days of the conference.
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Jun 30
|giannaa
|5
|Nicole Meyers
|Jun 28
|Looking
|4
|camillus sucks (May '13)
|Jun 26
|xroman
|3
|Camillus police dept
|Jun 24
|Sugarland
|1
|Fred Welch - Pennelville
|Jun 23
|Marissa
|1
|Rose grattan/connelly acres apartments
|Jun 22
|Sugarland
|5
|New Canadian law good news for NY boaters, angl...
|Jun 21
|Dale
|2
