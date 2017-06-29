Canal locks to stay open late for Lakeview Amphitheater concerts
The E-24 lock in Baldwinsville. This lock, as well as the E-23 lock in Brewerton, will be open until 2 a.m. following the Zac Brown Band and Bob Dylan concerts on June 24 and 25. The E-24 lock in Baldwinsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baldwinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|Wed
|mdegiro
|4
|Nicole Meyers
|Wed
|Looking
|4
|camillus sucks (May '13)
|Jun 26
|xroman
|3
|Camillus police dept
|Jun 24
|Sugarland
|1
|Fred Welch - Pennelville
|Jun 23
|Marissa
|1
|Rose grattan/connelly acres apartments
|Jun 22
|Sugarland
|5
|New Canadian law good news for NY boaters, angl...
|Jun 21
|Dale
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baldwinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC