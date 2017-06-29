Canal locks to stay open late for Lak...

Canal locks to stay open late for Lakeview Amphitheater concerts

Friday Jun 23

The E-24 lock in Baldwinsville. This lock, as well as the E-23 lock in Brewerton, will be open until 2 a.m. following the Zac Brown Band and Bob Dylan concerts on June 24 and 25. The E-24 lock in Baldwinsville.

