Baldwinsville man accused of receiving child pornography of toddlers
A Baldwinsville man has been arrested on charges of receiving child pornography over the internet, including videos of two toddlers being sexually abused. Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested Mark J. Wallace Jr., 24, on Thursday after he consented to letting them search his cell phone.
Read more at The Post-Standard.
Baldwinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rose grattan/connelly acres apartments
|Jun 1
|Muffins
|2
|Ilovekickboxing liverpool
|May 30
|Hannah8737
|3
|adult info
|May '17
|Whatever
|2
|Local Dogging Sites (May '14)
|May '17
|Curious
|9
|Jeremy Clark
|May '17
|Curious
|1
|Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse orders paris...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|brian wolsick
|Mar '17
|Enter Username
|2
