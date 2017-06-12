Baldwinsville man accused of receivin...

Baldwinsville man accused of receiving child pornography of toddlers

Monday Jun 12

A Baldwinsville man has been arrested on charges of receiving child pornography over the internet, including videos of two toddlers being sexually abused. Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested Mark J. Wallace Jr., 24, on Thursday after he consented to letting them search his cell phone.

