ALDI to hold grand opening of Baldwin...

ALDI to hold grand opening of Baldwinsville store next month

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: The Post-Standard

The 20,000-square-foot discount grocery store is located at 2254 Downer St. in the town of Van Buren. It's located across from River Mall and Tops Friendly Market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baldwinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Camillus police dept Sat Sugarland 1
Fred Welch - Pennelville Fri Marissa 1
camillus sucks (May '13) Jun 22 Sugarland 2
Rose grattan/connelly acres apartments Jun 22 Sugarland 5
News New Canadian law good news for NY boaters, angl... Jun 21 Dale 2
adult info May '17 Whatever 2
Local Dogging Sites (May '14) May '17 Curious 9
See all Baldwinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baldwinsville Forum Now

Baldwinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baldwinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Baldwinsville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,482 • Total comments across all topics: 282,026,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC