AGa s office files suit against paving company accused of defrauding homeowners

Friday Jun 16 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A Baldwinsville company accused of overbilling for paving work at multiple north country homes and businesses has been hit with a lawsuit from the state Attorney General's Office. The attorney general's office said State Supreme Court Judge James P. McClusky issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting the business from conducting or soliciting any paving business while the lawsuit is pending.

Baldwinsville, NY

