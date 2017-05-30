Planning to watch the beer tanks on t...

Planning to watch the beer tanks on the Erie Canal? Your photo could win $100

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: The Post-Standard

One of the beer fermentation tanks destined for the Genesee Brewery in Rochester via the New York State Barge Canal was seen on this ship on the Hudson River near Kingston earlier this month. It should be quite a sight: Enormous beer tanks destined for the Genesee Brewery in Rochester are making their way along the New York State Canal System over the next week or so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baldwinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rose grattan/connelly acres apartments Jun 1 Muffins 2
Ilovekickboxing liverpool May 30 Hannah8737 3
Nicole Meyers May 21 Mike 2
adult info May '17 Whatever 2
Local Dogging Sites (May '14) May '17 Curious 9
Jeremy Clark May '17 Curious 1
News Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse orders paris... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
See all Baldwinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baldwinsville Forum Now

Baldwinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baldwinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Baldwinsville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,980 • Total comments across all topics: 281,530,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC