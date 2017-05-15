Pasta sauce maker Giovanni moving to Lysander
Pasta sauce maker Giovanni Food Co. is relocating its production and other local facilities to the former PaperWorks Industries Inc. plant on Sixty Road in Lysander with help from $1.08 million in state grant and tax credits.
