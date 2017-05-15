Pasta sauce maker Giovanni moving to ...

Pasta sauce maker Giovanni moving to Lysander

Thursday May 4 Read more: The Post-Standard

Pasta sauce maker Giovanni Food Co. is relocating its production and other local facilities to the former PaperWorks Industries Inc. plant on Sixty Road in Lysander with help from $1.08 million in state grant and tax credits.

