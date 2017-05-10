National chain has plans for former B...

National chain has plans for former Burger King property in Baldwinsville

Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Post-Standard

A national chain is interested in the former Burger King property in the village of Baldwinsville, according to village Code Enforcement Officer Gregg Humphrey. It's not a pizza joint, Panera Bread or wireless carrier as rumors have suggested over the years.

