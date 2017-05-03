Goat yoga in CNY: Fitness trend lands at Baldwinsville's Purpose Farm this summer
Purpose Farm in Baldwinsville will host Central New York's first ever goat yoga classes this summer. It's just like a regular yoga class, with stretching, postures and breathing, except with friendly goats wandering around the participants.
