Goat yoga in CNY: Fitness trend lands at Baldwinsville's Purpose Farm this summer

Purpose Farm in Baldwinsville will host Central New York's first ever goat yoga classes this summer. It's just like a regular yoga class, with stretching, postures and breathing, except with friendly goats wandering around the participants.

