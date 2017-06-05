Genesee beer tanks won't cross Oneida...

Genesee beer tanks won't cross Oneida Lake until Saturday

Friday May 26

The giant beer tanks bound via the Erie Canal for the Genesee Brewery in Rochester will not cross Oneida Lake tonight, instead tying up at Sylvan Beach. "The barges carrying the first 6 tanks are now resting just west of Lock 22 near Sylvan Beach for the night.

