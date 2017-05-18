Fireside Inn in Baldwinsville reopens...

Fireside Inn in Baldwinsville reopens for weddings, parties, live music

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: The Post-Standard

The Fireside Inn in Baldwinsville is getting another life -- it's reopening as a banquet and wedding venue this month. The interior has been completely renovated, from the kitchen to the bars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baldwinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for CLINE information May 10 MSCline 1
Looking for Beau May 10 Loretta 1
Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15) May 6 Auntie K 14
adult info May 3 Whatever 2
Local Dogging Sites (May '14) May 1 Curious 9
Jeremy Clark May 1 Curious 1
News 'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin... Apr 24 truth 3
See all Baldwinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baldwinsville Forum Now

Baldwinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baldwinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Microsoft
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Baldwinsville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC