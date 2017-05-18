Fireside Inn in Baldwinsville reopens for weddings, parties, live music
The Fireside Inn in Baldwinsville is getting another life -- it's reopening as a banquet and wedding venue this month. The interior has been completely renovated, from the kitchen to the bars.
