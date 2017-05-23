Baldwinsville school superintendent warns parents of whooping cough in district
Baldwinsville's school superintendent wrote a letter to parents Monday alerting them to recent diagnosed cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough. "The district's custodial staff has taken extra cleaning measures to disinfect classrooms and other common areas," Superintendent Matthew J. McDonald wrote in the letter .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Baldwinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicole Meyers
|May 21
|Mike
|2
|Looking for CLINE information
|May 10
|MSCline
|1
|Looking for Beau
|May 10
|Loretta
|1
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|May 6
|Auntie K
|14
|adult info
|May 3
|Whatever
|2
|Local Dogging Sites (May '14)
|May 1
|Curious
|9
|Jeremy Clark
|May 1
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Baldwinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC