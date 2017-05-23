Baldwinsville school superintendent w...

Baldwinsville school superintendent warns parents of whooping cough in district

Monday May 15

Baldwinsville's school superintendent wrote a letter to parents Monday alerting them to recent diagnosed cases of pertussis, also known as whooping cough. "The district's custodial staff has taken extra cleaning measures to disinfect classrooms and other common areas," Superintendent Matthew J. McDonald wrote in the letter .

