Apply: KJ James Memorial Scholarship ...

Apply: KJ James Memorial Scholarship open to young blues musicians in CNY

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 3 Read more: The Post-Standard

The application includes three short essay questions and a demo recording or video submission featuring your song of choice. There are scholarships available for first, second and third place winners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baldwinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for CLINE information 18 hr MSCline 1
Looking for Beau Wed Loretta 1
Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15) May 6 Auntie K 14
adult info May 3 Whatever 2
Local Dogging Sites (May '14) May 1 Curious 9
Jeremy Clark May 1 Curious 1
News 'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin... Apr 24 truth 3
See all Baldwinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baldwinsville Forum Now

Baldwinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baldwinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Baldwinsville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,004 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC