ALDI to open store in Baldwinsville this summer
ALDI Tully division Vice President Aaron Sumida said there is no specific grand opening date set yet for the newest Central New York location at 2254 Downer St. in the town of Van Buren. "The new Baldwinsville store will deliver on our customers' desire for a modern and convenient shopping experience with a focus on fresh items, including more robust produce, dairy and bakery sections," Sumida said.
