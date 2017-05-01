Common Ground: 17 local bands to perform in benefit for Our Father's Kitchen
After a year of planning, rehearsing, rewriting and recording, the "Common Ground" album is about to drop. The album, featuring 17 bands and 35 Upstate New York musicians , is an unprecedented effort to aid Syracuse's chronically homeless through a charity album and concert.
