Andrew McMahon, formerly of Jack's Mannequin, to headline Paper Mill Island in August
Andrew McMahon, former frontman for Something Corporate and Jack's Mannequin, will bring his upbeat indie-techno tunes to Central New York this summer. McMahon will perform at Baldwinsville's Paper Mill Island Amphitheater on Tuesday, Aug. 1. Gates for this event open at 6 p.m. All ages are admitted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
