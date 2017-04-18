Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse or...

Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse orders parish priests older than 80 to step down

There are 1 comment on the The Post-Standard story from Friday Mar 31, titled Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse orders parish priests older than 80 to step down. In it, The Post-Standard reports that:

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse has begun informing priests older than 80 that they must give up their day-to-day administration of parishes. Thirteen priests are being asked to step down as Bishop Robert J. Cunningham moves to enforce a new policy that requires priests not to handle day-to-day parish administration once they turn 80. The decision grew out of recommendations to the bishop by two groups made up of priests, the Presbyteral Council and The College of Consultors, said Danielle Cummings, chancellor of the diocese.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Gods r Delusions x Mine

Winter Park, FL

#1 Friday Mar 31
This is going to be the end of the priesthood as we know it.

Most will be over 80 within 5 years.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baldwinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15) Apr 18 ahdbwjknebna 13
News 'Punisher' decal appears on police cars, drawin... Apr 17 Solvay Observer 1
Ilovekickboxing liverpool Apr 15 test 2
News New kickboxing gym opens in Liverpool (Jun '16) Apr 12 test 3
adult info Mar 23 hmm 1
brian wolsick Mar '17 Enter Username 2
Nick Case a.k.a. Decoy (Nov '06) Mar '17 BackInSyr17 9
See all Baldwinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baldwinsville Forum Now

Baldwinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baldwinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Baldwinsville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,593 • Total comments across all topics: 280,466,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC