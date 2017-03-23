NY bird watchers flock to Oswego Harbor to see rare Clark's grebe

Bird watching enthusiasts from across the state have been flocking to the Oswego Harbor recently, hoping to catch a glimpse of a Clark's grebe - a western bird that's never been seen in Upstate New York before. A medium-sized water bird that feeds mostly on fish, the Clark's grebe, which is black, white and gray colored, is a subspecies of the Western grebe.

