NY bird watchers flock to Oswego Harbor to see rare Clark's grebe
Bird watching enthusiasts from across the state have been flocking to the Oswego Harbor recently, hoping to catch a glimpse of a Clark's grebe - a western bird that's never been seen in Upstate New York before. A medium-sized water bird that feeds mostly on fish, the Clark's grebe, which is black, white and gray colored, is a subspecies of the Western grebe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Baldwinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|adult info
|13 hr
|hmm
|1
|tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker
|Mar 21
|gross
|4
|brian wolsick
|Mar 16
|Enter Username
|2
|Nick Case a.k.a. Decoy (Nov '06)
|Mar 2
|BackInSyr17
|9
|Looking for Birth Sibling
|Feb '17
|Lostone
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Bert
|2
|Scumbags getting a free ride :/ (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Jack
|4
Find what you want!
Search Baldwinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC