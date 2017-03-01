Motormouth: Who will be liable in a s...

Motormouth: Who will be liable in a self-driving car crash?

Q: With the imminent arrival of self-driving motor vehicles, who will be liable for crashes when they occur? More to the point, why should I, despite being the owner of the vehicle, still be required to provide insurance, when I am a passenger, not the driver? Even if my role is "emergency backup" or "co-pilot," will I be liable for the car's actions or failures? I certainly would like the option of purchasing insurance for myself/family/friends, as passenger , but am opposed to the idea of being required to purchase liability insurance.

