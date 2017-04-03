House of the Week: Baldwinsville home offers views of Seneca River
On a one-and-a-half acre lot, the property has a 250-foot frontage of the Seneca River. The family loves the scenic views of large boats along the backyard, and the state-owned land across the way offers beautiful scenes especially in the winter.
