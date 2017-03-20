2017 Post-Standard Masters prize list released
Post-Standard Masters Bowling champion Matt Chetney topped this year's prize list with a winner's check of $2,500. Chetney, of Baldwinsville, came out of the losers bracket to beat 2014 champion Art Alexander III twice March 1 to capture the 58th annual title and have his name etched on the BudVanderVeer Championship Plaque.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Baldwinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|adult info
|23 hr
|hmm
|1
|tina olmsteads a thief and a home wrecker
|Mar 21
|gross
|4
|brian wolsick
|Mar 16
|Enter Username
|2
|Nick Case a.k.a. Decoy (Nov '06)
|Mar 2
|BackInSyr17
|9
|Looking for Birth Sibling
|Feb '17
|Lostone
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Bert
|2
|Scumbags getting a free ride :/ (Aug '12)
|Feb '17
|Jack
|4
Find what you want!
Search Baldwinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC