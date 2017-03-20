2017 Post-Standard Masters prize list...

2017 Post-Standard Masters prize list released

Monday Mar 6 Read more: The Post-Standard

Post-Standard Masters Bowling champion Matt Chetney topped this year's prize list with a winner's check of $2,500. Chetney, of Baldwinsville, came out of the losers bracket to beat 2014 champion Art Alexander III twice March 1 to capture the 58th annual title and have his name etched on the BudVanderVeer Championship Plaque.

Read more at The Post-Standard.

Baldwinsville, NY

