2017 Post-Standard Masters prize list released

Post-Standard Masters Bowling champion Matt Chetney topped this year's prize list with a winner's check of $2,500. Chetney, of Baldwinsville, came out of the losers bracket to beat 2014 champion Art Alexander III twice March 1 to capture the 58th annual title and have his name etched on the BudVanderVeer Championship Plaque.

