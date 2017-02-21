Winter games draw firefighters from a...

Winter games draw firefighters from all over New York to Greek Peak

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 4 Read more: The Post-Standard

Over 300 firefighters from all over the state swooped in on Greek Peak Mountain resort on Saturday-but don't worry, they weren't responding to a catastrophic event, they were staging their own version of a mini-winter olympics. The volunteer firefighters competed in 60 groups wearing full turnout gear that pitted the likes of Long Island against Baldwinsville; Tully vs. Ridge, and Ridge taking on Keuka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baldwinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15) 19 hr Ohheyhey 11
Pamela Denton aka Goddess Psychic is a con artist Sat Seven Petals 1
Looking for Birth Sibling Feb 18 Lostone 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16) Feb 12 Bert 2
Scumbags getting a free ride :/ (Aug '12) Feb 12 Jack 4
brian wolsick Feb 12 Sarah 1
News Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15) Feb 1 Phart of Gold 2
See all Baldwinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baldwinsville Forum Now

Baldwinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baldwinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Baldwinsville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,553 • Total comments across all topics: 279,186,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC