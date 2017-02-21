Winter games draw firefighters from all over New York to Greek Peak
Over 300 firefighters from all over the state swooped in on Greek Peak Mountain resort on Saturday-but don't worry, they weren't responding to a catastrophic event, they were staging their own version of a mini-winter olympics. The volunteer firefighters competed in 60 groups wearing full turnout gear that pitted the likes of Long Island against Baldwinsville; Tully vs. Ridge, and Ridge taking on Keuka.
