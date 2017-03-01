State police still investigate 1980 central New York killing
State police continue to investigate the killing of a 28-year-old central New York man nearly four decades ago. Stephen Forbes, of Baldwinsville, was reported missing by family members on July 11, 1980.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Baldwinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nick Case a.k.a. Decoy (Nov '06)
|Mar 2
|BackInSyr17
|9
|A Sexual Assault at Crouse Hospital (Oct '08)
|Mar 1
|El Cockface
|4
|Should the teen driving age be lowered? (Apr '08)
|Mar 1
|Clan
|195
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|Feb 26
|Ohheyhey
|11
|Looking for Birth Sibling
|Feb 18
|Lostone
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16)
|Feb 12
|Bert
|2
|Scumbags getting a free ride :/ (Aug '12)
|Feb 12
|Jack
|4
Find what you want!
Search Baldwinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC