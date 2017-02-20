Meet the exceptional students who won the 2017 CNY Young & Amazing Awards
Tobias Okong'o has raised $5,000 for his home village in Kenya to help women create a business making bow ties that he sells in Central New York. Syracuse Media Group - syracuse.com and The Post-Standard - and local companies recognized 12 students and the members of the Baldwinsville High School Boys Lacrosse Team for their exceptional abilities and contributions to the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Baldwinsville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15)
|Sun
|Ohheyhey
|11
|Pamela Denton aka Goddess Psychic is a con artist
|Feb 25
|Seven Petals
|1
|Looking for Birth Sibling
|Feb 18
|Lostone
|1
|Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16)
|Feb 12
|Bert
|2
|Scumbags getting a free ride :/ (Aug '12)
|Feb 12
|Jack
|4
|brian wolsick
|Feb 12
|Sarah
|1
|Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15)
|Feb 1
|Phart of Gold
|2
Find what you want!
Search Baldwinsville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC