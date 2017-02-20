Meet the exceptional students who won the 2017 CNY Young & Amazing Awards

Tobias Okong'o has raised $5,000 for his home village in Kenya to help women create a business making bow ties that he sells in Central New York. Syracuse Media Group - syracuse.com and The Post-Standard - and local companies recognized 12 students and the members of the Baldwinsville High School Boys Lacrosse Team for their exceptional abilities and contributions to the community.

