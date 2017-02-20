Meet the exceptional students who won...

Meet the exceptional students who won the 2017 CNY Young & Amazing Awards

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 9 Read more: The Post-Standard

Tobias Okong'o has raised $5,000 for his home village in Kenya to help women create a business making bow ties that he sells in Central New York. Syracuse Media Group - syracuse.com and The Post-Standard - and local companies recognized 12 students and the members of the Baldwinsville High School Boys Lacrosse Team for their exceptional abilities and contributions to the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baldwinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15) Sun Ohheyhey 11
Pamela Denton aka Goddess Psychic is a con artist Feb 25 Seven Petals 1
Looking for Birth Sibling Feb 18 Lostone 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16) Feb 12 Bert 2
Scumbags getting a free ride :/ (Aug '12) Feb 12 Jack 4
brian wolsick Feb 12 Sarah 1
News Rick Springfield wins bizarre butt injury lawsu... (Jan '15) Feb 1 Phart of Gold 2
See all Baldwinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baldwinsville Forum Now

Baldwinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baldwinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Baldwinsville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,032 • Total comments across all topics: 279,223,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC