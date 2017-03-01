Internal probe done for B'ville cop who refused to cooperate after 1-car crash
A Baldwinsville Police Department officer who refused to cooperate with police after a suspected DWI crash last summer is keeping his job, according to Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael Lefancheck. Officer Robert A. Thibault Jr. was off-duty when he was involved in a one-vehicle crash at 4:46 p.m. June 21 on county Route 37 in West Monroe, according to state police.
