Internal probe done for B'ville cop w...

Internal probe done for B'ville cop who refused to cooperate after 1-car crash

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: The Post-Standard

A Baldwinsville Police Department officer who refused to cooperate with police after a suspected DWI crash last summer is keeping his job, according to Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael Lefancheck. Officer Robert A. Thibault Jr. was off-duty when he was involved in a one-vehicle crash at 4:46 p.m. June 21 on county Route 37 in West Monroe, according to state police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Baldwinsville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Nick Case a.k.a. Decoy (Nov '06) 9 hr BackInSyr17 9
News A Sexual Assault at Crouse Hospital (Oct '08) 18 hr El Cockface 4
News Should the teen driving age be lowered? (Apr '08) Wed Clan 195
Gay FaceTime I'm 14 (Apr '15) Feb 26 Ohheyhey 11
Pamela Denton aka Goddess Psychic is a con artist Feb 25 Seven Petals 1
Looking for Birth Sibling Feb 18 Lostone 1
Cruz & Kasich Plan Huge Cuts to S.S. & Medicare (Apr '16) Feb 12 Bert 2
See all Baldwinsville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Baldwinsville Forum Now

Baldwinsville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Baldwinsville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Baldwinsville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,714 • Total comments across all topics: 279,259,693

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC